Sasha Banks Wants To Join SmackDown, WWE Stars Play Pie Face Showdown, Lacey Evans’ Workout

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– Sasha Banks has taken to social media to tease a potential move from Raw to SmackDown LIVE.

Addressing a tweet by former SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya, “The Boss” alluded that she’d like to join SmackDown LIVE.

– Sasha Banks, Bayley, Matt Hardy and Kurt Angle collide in a messy game of Pie Face Showdown on WWE Game Night.

– In this video from the WWE Performance Center, NXT’s Lacey Evans shows off her back and arm workout.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR