Sasha Banks – WWE Update, Karl Anderson’s Wife Comments On RAW

– Sasha Banks did not travel to Europe yesterday with the RAW roster despite being listed internally for the European tour, according to PWInsider.com. Sasha had also been scheduled to film promotional material for the next WWE 2K game but it’s unknown if that actually happened.

– Karl Anderson’s wife commented on this week’s WWE RAW segment with The Revival getting embarrassed by The Usos once again:

