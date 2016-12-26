Scarlett Bordeaux Makes RAW Debut (Video), Royal Rumble Theme Song, Enzo Amore’s Bruise (Photo)
– Ring of Honor star Scarlett Bordeaux made her WWE RAW debut on tonight’s show from Chicago. Wearing a Sasha Banks t-shirt, Scarlett was interviewed by Charly Caruso at ringside before losing a quick match to Nia Jax. Below is video from the loss in Scarlett’s hometown:
"Next time, choose a BETTER role model!" – @NiaJaxWWE to her defeated opponent #Scarlett, who idolized @SashaBanksWWE. #RAW pic.twitter.com/pHgEYrUZNO
— WWE (@WWE) December 27, 2016
– The official theme song for the 2017 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view is “Blow Your Mind” by Ohana Bam.
– Enzo Amore tweeted this photo of a nasty bruise he suffered at the hands of Rusev and Jinder Mahal in the sensitivity training segment last week on RAW:
Sensitivity class my ass. Rusev & Swipe left: No back bone. 🐣 Boneless. 🐣Chicken tenders.🐣 pic.twitter.com/77ATIEebqi
— Enzo Amore (@WWEAaLLday21) December 27, 2016