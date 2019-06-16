Scarlett Bordeaux Reacts To Being Groped By Fan In Mexico

Scarlett Bordeaux isn’t happy with being groped by a fan in Mexico.

Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide held Conquista Total Gira 2019 in Cancún, Quintana Roo, Mexico at Plaza de Toros and the event featured a six-woman tag team match with Bordeaux, Lady Shani and Taya Valkyrie taking on Chik Tormenta, La Hiedra and Tessa Blanchard. At one point in the match, the action took place near fans outside of the ring. As Bordeaux was getting back up, an adult male at ringside grabbed her from behind, pulled her towards him and began groping her. Lady Shani pulled Bordeaux away from the man and the match continued. Security did not intervene.

Here is a clip of the incident.

please do not try to keep the wrestlers pic.twitter.com/f6VtwmToMY — luchablog (@luchablog) June 16, 2019

Bordeaux released a statement on Twitter saying that she was not aware of what happened until she watched the video afterwards.

“It is NEVER okay to touch a performer without their consent,” Bordeaux wrote. “I didn’t realize what happened until I watched the footage afterwards being so in the moment after a dive with my back turned otherwise I would have reacted much differently. Thnx to @LadyShaniAAA for having my back.”

It is NEVER okay to touch a performer without their consent. I didn’t realize what happened until I watched the footage afterwards being so in the moment after a dive with my back turned otherwise I would have reacted much differently. Thnx to @LadyShaniAAA for having my back https://t.co/2YKT64sKIj — Scarlett Bordeaux (@Lady_Scarlett13) June 16, 2019

Scarlett is also drawing attention for revealing new gear she wore for the first time on the show.