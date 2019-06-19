Scarlett Bordeaux Reacts To Her Release From Impact Wrestling

Scarlett Bordeaux is happy with being let go by IMPACT Wrestling.

IMPACT issued a statement on Monday announcing that Bordeaux has been released:

IMPACT Wrestling confirms that it has released Scarlett Bordeaux from her commitments to IMPACT. We wish her every success in her future endeavours.

Reacting to the news on Twitter, Bordeaux said she’s excited to be a “free agent for a while.”

I couldn’t be more excited to just be a free agent for a while. With that being said, promoters I’m looking to fill July 6th and July 19th! BookScarlettBordeaux@yahoo.com#Independent #Smokeshow #StillMakingWrestlingSexyAgain https://t.co/owUZskKWro — Scarlett Bordeaux (@Lady_Scarlett13) June 18, 2019

On Tuesday, Bordeaux asked fans where they want to see her next.

Now that I’m a free agent, where do you want to see me #makewrestlingsexyagain? 😏 — Scarlett Bordeaux (@Lady_Scarlett13) June 19, 2019

For the time being, Bordeaux is doing autograph signings and appearances at indie wrestling events.

A few appearances in the next couple of weeks! The Smokeshow might be coming to a town near you!😘🔥💨⁣⁣

⁣⁣

June 22- Signing⁣⁣⁣

Huntington Park, CA⁣⁣⁣

June 23- @WrestleCircus

Texas⁣⁣⁣

June 28-@FtcWrestling

Ohio⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣

July 5- Natural Born Killers⁣⁣ @fswvegas pic.twitter.com/znt9uBFgHG — Scarlett Bordeaux (@Lady_Scarlett13) June 18, 2019

PWInsider first reported that Bordeaux requested to be released from IMPACT last month. It was noted that her contract was not guaranteed as she only got paid per appearance.

Bordeaux joined IMPACT about a year ago after working a match taped for Xplosion. In July, vignettes began airing on IMPACT! hyping a “Mysterious New Knockout,” which turned out to be Bordeaux.

Bordeaux debuted on the July 26, 2018, episode of IMPACT! in an interview segment with Alicia Atout. Calling herself “The Smoke Show,” Bordeaux vowed to make IMPACT sexy again and said that she won’t be “hot shamed.”

After a long talent search, Bordeaux announced the winner as herself and that she’d soon be competing inside of an IMPACT ring. She made her in-ring debut on the March 29, 2019, episode of IMPACT!, defeating Glenn Gilbertti in an intergender match.

Bordeaux started teaming with Fallah Bahh in April, turning face in the process. With Bahh by her side, Bordeaux had her first pay-per-view match at Rebellion, where she was victorious over Rohit Raju. She then began hosting a talk show called “The Smoke Show.” The latest episode aired last week with Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie as her guest.

Originally trained by Jimmy Jacobs and Truth Martini, Bordeaux began wrestling in 2012 in the Chicago, Illinois area. Now 28 years old, she has worked for WWE, Ring of Honor, Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide and countless independent promotions.