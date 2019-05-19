Scary Situation For WWE Announcer, The Young Bucks – NJPW Issues

– WWE announcer Kayla Braxton gave the following warning to fans on Twitter:

Ladies be careful at the airports when picking up Uber or Lyft. There’s people tricking woman into thinking they’re their ride and abducting them. A guy just tried it with me and I knew immediately what he was up to. Be aware and take all necessary precautions. It’s a scary world — Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) May 18, 2019

– During an interview with BleacherReport.com, Nick Jackson talked about the Young Bucks’ relationship with NJPW:

“You know what’s sad? New Japan and ROH could have easily come together and offered us the contracts they wanted, but they just didn’t do it. New Japan never saw the value in Matt and I. They never paid us good. We would have had to work with New Japan for another two decades to even get close to retiring, and the style they demand is backbreaking. Ring of Honor paid us a lot better than New Japan. We could have probably retired there, but we would have to work probably another decade with them.

We pitched it to both of them: Why don’t you guys get us a dual contract? And they just didn’t get it done. We would have easily stayed, and there would have never been an All Elite Wrestling if they would have met what we wanted, but it didn’t get done.”