Schedule For WWE Now Revealed During WrestleMania 34 Week

Cathy Kelley announced on Twitter that she will be going live on all WWE social media platforms and YouTube during WrestleMania 34 week with live episodes of WWE Now. You can see the schedule here:

Thursday at Noon ET: Triple H and Stephanie McMahon

Thursday at 6pm ET: Braun Strowman

Friday at Noon ET: The New Day

Friday at 6pm ET: 2018 WWE Hall of Famers Mark Henry & The Dudley Boyz

Saturday at Noon ET: Carmella

Saturday at 6pm ET: Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae

Sunday at Noon ET: Seth Rollins