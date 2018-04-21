Scott D’Amore On Why Alberto El Patron Was Released From Impact Wrestling, Building Trust With Fans

SI.com recently interviewed Impact Wrestling executive Scott D’Amore. Here are the highlights:

Why Alberto El Patron was released:

“It was obviously an unfortunate situation. When Alberto failed to show up to the event, we made our decision on a new main event for the show. It was important for us to give our fans, in a capacity crowd at the Sugar Mill in New Orleans, a great event, and we did not want them to focus on someone who wasn’t there. We wanted them to focus on the match we were giving. Those three guys went out, were so professional, and put on an amazing match. Then we sat down and huddled.”

Building trust with the fans and getting them interested again:

“One of the things we need to do as a company is build trust. We need the fans to know that when we say we are going to deliver something, that we’ll deliver it. We did not feel good about advertising something and not delivering it, and we were not going to put ourselves in a situation where that could happen again at Redemption. We saw a match that had people buzzing with the live crowd and had feedback through the roof on our live Twitch broadcast, and we decided to go with that as a rematch for our pay-per-view main event. Austin Aries, Pentagon, and Fenix squaring off in a three-way for the world title gives us a great main event on top of an outstanding card.”