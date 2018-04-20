Scott Steiner Rips ‘Dumb***’ Dixie Carter For Bringing ‘Racist’ Hulk Hogan To TNA

Scott Steiner took part in an Impact Wrestling Teleconference on Thursday to promote his upcoming appearance at this Sunday’s Redemption PPV.

During the call, he talked about working for Dixie Carter when she was TNA President. Here is what he had to say (wrestlinginc.com):

“Unfortunately, that led me to my next incarnation was working for dumbass Dixie Carter who brought in racist Hulk Hogan and all those other guys,” Steiner said “That’s what killed it and ran it into the ground. I let my feelings be known and he put a lawsuit on me because of the stuff I was saying on Twitter about Hogan. It was all true, the piece of s— tried to get me arrested, saying that I assaulted his wife in an airport. Thank God they had cameras there. And that’s why I left [TNA].”

