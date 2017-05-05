Scott Steiner Rips WWE, Takes Shots At Triple H and Stephanie McMahon (Video)

During a recent interview with Nick’s Strength and Power, Scott Steiner took aim at WWE, Triple H, and Stephanie McMahon.

When the chat turned to WWE, Steiner said, “Fuck the WWE.”

So why does he feel that way?

“Who’s in charge and who runs it. There ain’t two bigger douchebags than Triple H and Stephanie,” Steiner said.

Did Steiner watch Wrestlemania 33?

“Hell no,” Steiner said.

He continued, “Let me ask you something? Why did Triple H make that statue of Ric Flair? So where is it now? Where do you think it’s at? There’s no Hall Of Fame. You got the address to the Hall of Fame? Where’s it at? Where’s your guess? Exactly! (Triple H’s house). And they better not make one of Macho Man. She (Stephanie) made one? Oh, that’s definitely in Triple H’s house then (laughs).”

When asked if he ever measured his biceps at its peak, he said, “I never measured them, I never checked my weight, I just lifted to get big. I just lifted heavy and if I looked good then that’s good with me.”