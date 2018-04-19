Scott Steiner Thinks Scripted Promos Are Hurting Pro Wrestling

Scott Steiner recently took part in an Impact Wrestling media call (transcript ia sportskeeda.com). Here are the highlights.

Scripted interviews killing the business:

“Oh yeah. It’s some of the worst stuff you can do to curb somebody’s way to express their feelings, express their character and who they are. For the idiots who script interviews, that to me is a travesty. You are left with cookie cutter characters.”

Wrestling at the Impact vs. Lucha Underground Show:

“It was good. I was happy. The crowd was electric. Everybody was having fun. When it’s like that, that’s when it’s great to be in the ring. When people like you and are excited for you to be out there. That’s what makes wrestling great you know. So I had a good time.”