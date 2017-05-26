Sean Waltman Cleared of Drug Charges Stemming From LAX Arrest

As previously noted, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman was arrested last month at the LAX airport in Los Angeles. Waltman was allegedly trying to carry meth and marijuana through customs at LAX. Waltman publicly denied that the pills he was carrying at LAX contained meth and took a polygraph to prove that he wasn’t lying.

Yesterday was Waltman’s court date, the case was thrown out by the DA and Waltman has been cleared of the charges.