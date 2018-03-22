Sean Waltman On Daniel Bryan Being Cleared By WWE, Mark Henry Inducted Into WWE Hall Of Fame, More

The following was sent to us:

Wrestlezone's Nick Hausman is the special guests on Sean Waltman's "X-Pac 12360" this week and breaks down the latest in wrestling news.

Sean ‘X-Pac’ Waltman Gives His Thoughts On Daniel Bryan Being Cleared For In-Ring Competition: I’m just really really happy for him. All I could do was have a feel-good moment for Bryan. I totally can understand, because I deal with some of those issues. I know how scary that could be, just the prospect of what’s in store for the future and things like that. I just had to quit doing what I love doing and not on my own terms. And so I’m really happy that it turned out this way, instead of Bryan having to leave WWE to do what he wants to to be happy… Trust me, I don’t think they just ran and just jumped right into the deep end of the pool right away. That’s just what we saw… Actually, it’s exactly the right time. Not a moment too late and not a moment too soon because they had to make really really sure and have a lot of different opinions on this, you know? And people can selfishly want to see him back in the ring and in a match but let’s make sure he can do it and not cause any permanent damage.

Sean ‘X-Pac’ Waltman Gives His Thoughts on Mark Henry in HOF: There were so many people that were congratulating Mark on Twitter and I didn’t neglect to. I purposely avoided it so people didn’t bring up me dressing up in blackface like Mark… Not that I’m afraid. I just didn’t want to insert that into the Hall of Fame conversation. He was fine with it but I’m not fine with it now. That’s all. And there was nothing bad meant by it but the things I know now I’m a little embarrassed by it.

Sean ‘X-Pac’ Waltman Gives His Thoughts on Ultimate Deletion: I thought it was excellent, it was so wacky, silly, crazy, different. And I am sure some people are crapping all over it, I was just really entertained. I loved when the drone had the big hologram pop up out of it, that was classic. It was well put together. I really like the match they put together for that.

