Sean Waltman On WWE Raw 25, Enzo Amore Allegations, More

SEAN ‘X-PAC’ WALTMAN BREAKS DOWN RAW 25

X-PAC 12360

Announcer, Interviewer and comedian, Kevin Gill is the special guest on X-Pac12360 and talks about Raw 25

Get it on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VyIpmj31vm8 or download the podcast version on iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/x-pac-1-2-360-afterbuzz-tv/id1150124693?mt=2&i=374822005, with highlights below:

Sean ‘X-Pac” Waltman on Who Would be on WWE’s Mount Rushmore: It depends on what day you ask me… Strictly WWE? If we’re just talking about WWE I don’t even know if (Ric) Flair would be on WWE’s honestly. To me, it would be like Superstar Billy Graham, Bruno (Sammartino), Hulk (Hogan), and I don’t know maybe Austin or Rock

Sean ‘X-Pac’ Waltman Talks About The Enzo Amore Allegations: Obviously he may or may have not done this, I am hoping it’s the may not part because you know … But I mean who knows…It will play out, the investigation will take its course and either charges will be filed or they won’t be. He should have got on top of this instead of stuffing it under the rug. And also quit putting yourself in situations every week of your life where something like this can happen, where you’re leaving yourself open for anything to happen

Sean ‘X-Pac’ Waltman Talks About The Commercial Break During Scott Hall Entrance: Yes, that was totally the opposite of ideal to go to a commercial at that point. That is what you would do…business-wise that would be the spot to take it….if you needed to. And they needed to they needed to go to break…that was the spot. There wasn’t a better spot for them to take in a middle of a segment, then right there

