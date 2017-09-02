Sean Waltman Talks About The Undertaker Possibly Returning To Wrestling

Sean “X-Pac” Waltman recently joined the WrestleZone Daily podcast. Here are the highlights:

On Returning To WWE As A Cruiserweight: “No, I’m not, definitely not. Nope. I am not saying I won’t come back and do something but I can’t even imagine doing that.”

On A Potential Undertaker Return: “I would be really surprised if this past WrestleMania was his last match ever. Really surprised. Everyone was saying at the time: “Oh! This is it!” I didn’t. I didn’t buy it even then. When they did that thing at the end where he put all of that stuff in the ring I thought, “Maybe so”, maybe at the time he really thought, “This is it.” Wouldn’t you feel like that? Put yourself in a really bad place and think, “I’m done, I need to hang it up.” When you start feeling better you start to think, “Well, maybe not so fast there.”