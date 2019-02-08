Sean “X-Pac” Waltman Addresses The Undertaker’s Status With WWE

During his recent podcast, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman addressed The Undertaker removing WWE references from social media:

”If anyone ever followed Shawn Michaels on social media before he took the job back at the Performance Center it was a similar situation,” said Waltman. “Shawn was taking outside appearances; I did appearances with him. For independent wrestling shows, the catch was it has to be separate, the appearance has to be separate, it’s not part of the wrestling show. So, I am pretty sure that’s what it’s going to be for Taker too.”

“Let’s say for instance, somebody that brings in people like that in, as far as wrestling promotions that have a good name. Maryland Championship Wrestling, I did appearances; Shawn [Michaels], Scott [Hall], Kevin [Nash] and I did appearances together for them and they kept it separate it was like a little fan fest separate. In that way, if it just so happens that you end up at an appearance connected to an independent promotion that might be less up to snuff product-wise. Then you’re not seen as endorsing this show. You’re in and out before the show even starts.”