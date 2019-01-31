Sean “X-Pac” Waltman Comments On Dean Ambrose and Hideo Itami Leaving WWE

During his recent podcast, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman commented on Dean Ambrose and Hideo Itami leaving WWE:

Dean Ambrose: “You don’t abuse someone like that on their way out. You don’t shame them, or humiliate them because you want them to come back. It’s like the statement WWE made. A lot of people say, “Oh this must be a work because they never come out and say this type of thing,” this is a different time and Dean Ambrose is not a talent that you go ‘we wish you best of luck in your future endeavors’ to because you want him back at some point. You use him to do honors for other people on the way out but within reason. Dean Ambrose came back from his time off in shape, looking good. His whole game was on point, every aspect was on point. He’s either going to show up in AEW or he’s just gonna go out and find himself.”

Hideo Itami: “I think around the time that he signed with WWE, no one had more of a buzz in wrestling than Kenta. As far as this guy is pound for pound the best in the world. That’s the kind of talk you heard about. I am just thinking, how he’s so great of a performer, everyone likes him too, you don’t hear anything bad about him, behind the scenes or any other matter. Just what a string of bad luck for him.”