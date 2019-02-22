Sean “X-Pac” Waltman Comments On DX going Into The WWE Hall of Fame

During his recent podcast, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman gave his thoughts on D-Generation X going into the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame:

“Anytime anyone has ever asked me {about going into the HOF}, I can just think of so many people that should go into the Hall of Fame. From generations past that haven’t gone in yet. For me it’s important to see those people go in while they are still around to enjoy the induction… I got a text from Mark Carrano {Head of Talent Relations}, and he was just like ‘Hey, can we talk?’ and I just assumed it was about signing my contract {Legend’s Deal} because I had the FedEx package and contract sitting on my table. And finally he called and he’s like ‘I just talked to Paul {Levesque}…’ I can’t remember the words exactly how he said it and then he went ‘you’re going into the Hall of Fame.’

And I just about shit. And then he explained with DX and everyone’s going in, Joanie {Chyna} included… it’s not that I don’t feel worthy because I do understand the things I have done in the industry, in my career and all of that but I am just blown away by all of it. I’ve done things in my career you know, accomplishments, and being in DX, NWO, the Kliq all of that. You go ‘okay eventually that will happen’ but I wasn’t sure that I would still be around for it to be honest with you. Cause not everyone is gonna make it up to that stage. So yeah, I am just grateful.”