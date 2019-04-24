Sean “X-Pac” Waltman Comments On If CM Punk Will Wrestle Again

During his recent podcast, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman commented on CM Punk’s apparent appearance at an indy wrestling show over the weekend…

On if it was really Punk: “I mean, it was really weird. And I’m assuming it was him, because I haven’t heard anyone credible say otherwise.”

On the run-in: “I know there was a special occasion as far as the venue, like it was the last time wrestling was gonna be at that venue and a lot of people got their start there or whatever. But I’m just trying to figure out, what was the purpose of that? Other than, ‘Hey, let’s just have something fun. I’ll put a mask on and get in the ring and do a little something.’ No one knew, there was no reaction, and it was like, ‘What the hell’s going on here?’ From what I could tell by watching, no one was like, ‘Oh my god, it’s Punk under a mask!’ They were just like, ‘Who’s that thin dude in black?’”

On if he sees Punk returning to the ring: “Maybe. Here’s the thing. I said this, I don’t know, for a while. I haven’t said it in a while because the subject hasn’t come up really as much, because he’s doubled down on, ‘I am never coming back to wrestling.’ I mean, he’s said that over and over again. And I just — history tells me that eventually he will return to wrestling. A lot of people in entertainment that mean it just as much as he does eventually come back. I’m talking about, look at musical acts for instance. The Eagles, ‘When hell freezes over,’ right? Legit. They meant it just as much as he does. The Misfits, Glenn Danzig’s war. Never gonna happen, never gonna reunite with Jerry Only and the rest of the Misfits. They’ve had several shows. It just goes to show you. And trust me, I know Glenn Danzig and like, no one is as stubborn as that guy. So, trust me. He will be back. I promise you at some point, CM Punk will be back involved in wrestling. And no one should go, ‘Oh, see, we told you!’ because it’s his life. And at the time, he means it. When he says, ‘I’m never coming back,’ he means it. It’s just that history shows that everyone else that meant it too ends up coming back. And I can honestly see him showing up in AEW. That could be like this huge surprise they’re waiting to drop with the announcement of a TV deal.”

On how Punk signing with AEW would change things: “I don’t know. [laughs] It’ll be a big deal! That’s all I know. It’ll be a big deal if he comes back in that situation.”