Sean “X-Pac” Waltman Comments On Neville’s WWE Status

Former WWE star Sean “X-Pac” Waltman commented on recent reports of Neville working things out with WWE:

“I’m very happy to know that they have ironed everything out… Here’s the thing, it’s not about how much money you can make on the indies it’s about your sanity. It’s about when you get back there (WWE) and they start F’ing with you and burying you. You can go, crazy dude. Creative satisfaction is highly underrated. Highly, it’s right up there with money. Pretty close.”

