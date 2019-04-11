Sean ‘X-Pac’ Waltman Comments On WWE Creative Member Being Fired

As previously noted, creative team member Robert Evans was reportedly fired by WWE after he produced a Hall of Fame speech that made a mention of Vince McMahon.

During his recent podcast, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman confirmed that there was in fact an incident over Vince’s name being mentioned:

“Vince got really hot,” he explained. “I think somebody might have gotten fired. Then we went out and said it a million times and no one got fired. It’s not funny for the guy that f*cking lost his job.”

X-Pac added, “I’m not kidding. No, I’m not. Vince was pissed. I understand. That’s a thing for him. It’s his company and people go out there and they do that.”