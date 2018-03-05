Season 1 Of Aro Lucha To Be Filmed Later This Year – Details

Aro Lucha issued the following:

Aro Lucha Announces Television Tapings for Season 1 of “ARO LUCHA”

Season 1 of Aro Lucha to be filmed later this year.



– Arolucha, Inc., the United States leading Lucha Libre Sports Entertainment Company, announced today that they will be filming Season 1 of their scripted television series by the same name, ARO LUCHA, later this year.



“We’re very proud of what we’ve accomplished this year. The product has had an overwhelmingly positive response, both the scripted show and live events. We’re excited to begin filming, our fans are asking for content”, said Jason Brown CEO of Aro Lucha.



Aro Lucha will film in Nashville TN, home to various production facilities such as Sky Way and Numynd Studios, Latin American and Hispanic destinations such as Plaza Mariachi, and the newly announced MLS expansion team, the Nashville Soccer Club. Nashville boasts a vibrant and growing Hispanic and Immigrant population, with the Nashville Area Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and other sources citing the overall Hispanic/Latino population of Nashville at approximately 11 to 12% of total overall population.



Aro Lucha’s scripted Lucha Libre series will be written by Charles “Konnan” Ashenoff, but a variety of lucha based content is in development outside of the traditional Aro Lucha series. A scripted comedy about two average “gringos” who must go to lucha school to win the heart of a Latino love interest will film simultaneously alongside Season 1 of Aro Lucha later this year.



“We have a lot of things planned for the Lucha Libre space and filming both shows simultaneously allows us to take advantage of some real efficiencies”, said Brown. “You’re going to have to see the guys who play the leads in the comedy, it’s Nacho Libre meets Dodgeball, we haven’t been this excited for a project in a long time.”



Visit http://www.arolucha.com to sign up for the mailing list to get updated information on tv taping dates, future shows, and releases.



About AroLucha, Inc.



Aro Lucha is a high energy, family-friendly Lucha Libre promotion based in the United States. Its principals have produced over 200 hours of network television, specifically in the professional wrestling arena. They are focused on bringing authentic Stars, Characters, and Storylines to their fans through live events, social media, and digital content. Aro Lucha is a company that fans can be proud to support.