Second Match Announced For AEW On TNT Debut

AEW announced that the Young Bucks will team up with Kenny Omega against Chris Jericho and two mystery partners at the AEW on TNT debut.
Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara has also been announced for the event.
The Young Bucks & Kenny Omega vs Chris Jericho and 2 Mystery Partners@AEWonTNT debuts LIVE Wednesday, October 2nd from the Nation’s capital Washington, DC @CapitalOneArena
Tix on sale THIS Friday, August 2nd – Noon ET / 9am PT
