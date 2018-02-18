Second Match Announced For Monday’s WWE Raw

WWE issued the following:

With the first-ever Women’s Elimination Chamber Match for the Raw Women’s Championship only six days away, the participants will get the chance to square off in a Six-Woman Tag Team Match as Bayley, Sasha Banks & Mickie James take on Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville.

With WWE Elimination Chamber looming, who will assert dominance in this final showdown prior to stepping inside the unrelenting structure? And how will dynamics such as Bliss’ attempting to regain the favor of Mickie and the apparent frostiness between Banks and Bayley play into the contest?