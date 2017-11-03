Second NXT Talent Departure From Today Revealed

Chinese recruit Leo Gao was released from his WWE NXT contract today, according to Pro Wrestling Sheet. Gao never made it to NXT TV but he was said to be a favorite at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

A neck injury that Leo suffered while training back in August may have played a part in the departure. He was recently cleared to return to action but the injury was said to be very serious.

As noted, former SAnitY member Sawyer Fulton was also released from NXT today.

Leo took to Twitter and wrote the following today after being informed of the release: