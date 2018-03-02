Second Steve Austin Signing At WrestleCon During WrestleMania Weekend Added

By
Andrew Ravens
-

WrestleCon has announced that due to popular demand, a second Steve Austin signing has been added to their festivities during WrestleMania weekend, with Austin agreeing to also appear on Saturday, April 7th.

If you recall, Austin was originally only scheduled for an appearance on April 8th, hours prior to WrestleMania 34.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR