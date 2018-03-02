Second Steve Austin Signing At WrestleCon During WrestleMania Weekend Added

WrestleCon has announced that due to popular demand, a second Steve Austin signing has been added to their festivities during WrestleMania weekend, with Austin agreeing to also appear on Saturday, April 7th.
If you recall, Austin was originally only scheduled for an appearance on April 8th, hours prior to WrestleMania 34.
Oh Hell Yeah! Due to overwhelming demand, Steve agreed to add Saturday to his schedule to meet more fans. Tickets go on sale 03/05 at 3:16pm EST. We will only offer pro photo ops (Wolfe Studios) and a 2-pack autograph ticket in advance. All Details at https://t.co/sOkCZP1mCi pic.twitter.com/733HZHiWUA
— WrestleCon (@wrestlecon) March 2, 2018