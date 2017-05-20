Bobby Roode’s Latest “Glorious” Entrance (Video), New WWE NXT Teaser For The Velveteen Dream, Asuka

– As noted, matches taped Saturday night before WWE NXT “Takeover: Chicago” for next Wednesday’s show were Curt Hawkins vs. Aleister Black, “The Velveteen Dream” Patrick Clark vs. jobber Robert Anthony and Wesley Blake vs. Drew McIntyre. Above is the latest vignette for Clark’s arrival.

– NXT Women’s Champion Asuka remains undefeated after her win over Nikki Cross and Ruby Riot at Takeover Saturday night. Asuka has now held the title for more than 414 days after winning it on April 1st, 2016 at “Takeover: Brooklyn” with a win over Bayley.

– “Takeover: Chicago” also saw NXT Champion Bobby Roode retain his title over Hideo Itami in the co-main event. Roode has now held the title for more than 113 days after defeating Shinsuke Nakamura at a live event in Tokyo, Japan on December 3rd. You can see the latest “glorious” entrance for Roode below: