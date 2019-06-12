See The New SmackDown Logo, The IIconics Taunt Fans, How Old Is Mark Henry?

— SmackDown will be getting a facelift when the show debuts on Fox on Friday, October 4. The show is getting a new logo, new theme music and will simply be referred to as SmackDown rather than SmackDown LIVE.

In anticipation of the move, Fox is promoting SmackDown on its sport programming. A bumper aired today revealing the new logo and theme music.

— WWE continued a recent trend of having segments take place during commercial breaks as WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Billie Kay and Peyton Royce taunted fans last night at SmackDown LIVE in Sacramento, California.

— Mark Henry celebrates his birthday today as the WWE Hall of Famer turns 48 years old.