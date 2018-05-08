Segment And Match Set For Next Week’s SmackDown Live

WWE has announced a segment, match, and an NXT star making his debut for next week’s episode of SmackDown Live on the USA Network.

Former NXT Champion Andrade Almas will make his main roster debut, SmackDown Women’s Champion Carmella will host a Royal Mellabration, and The New Day will battle The Bar in a Money in the Bank qualifying match.

WWE holds next week’s show in London, England. As of this writing, no other matches for SmackDown has been announced.