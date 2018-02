WWE announced on Monday afternoon that Asuka will address Nia Jax tonight before their match on this Sunday’s Elimination Chamber PPV:

WWE is in Phoenix, AZ at the Talking Stick Resort Arena for tonight’s Monday Night Raw. WWE has already announced that John Cena, Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins, Finn Bálor, Elias, and Intercontinental Champion The Miz will compete in a Gauntlet Match.