Segment Booked For Tuesday’s WWE SmackDown Live

WWE issued the following:

Last week on SmackDown LIVE, Jeff Hardy reignited his rivalry against Randy Orton one week after The Viper unleashed a brutal assault on Rey Mysterio. However, just after Hardy dropped Orton with a back suplex on the announce table and ascended the ropes looking to crash down onto The Viper, Samoa Joe suddenly appeared on the TitanTron from a bar, callously mocking The Charismatic Enigma and keeping him distracted long enough for Orton to level his opponent with the RKO for the victory. As Hardy recovered, Joe added insult to injury be mocking Hardy with a “public service announcement” on the dangers of drinking in excess.

In response, WWE.com has now learned that Jeff Hardy will address Samoa Joe’s public service announcement this Tuesday night on the blue brand.