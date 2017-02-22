Segment For Next Week’s WWE SmackDown, American Alpha – Breezango Video, Fans On 205 Live

– As seen on tonight’s WWE SmackDown, Tyler Breeze and Fandango lost a non-title match to SmackDown Tag Team Champions American Alpha. Below is video of a pre-SmackDown segment that led to the match but did not make it to TV.

– John Cena will appear on MizTV with The Miz and Maryse on next Tuesday’s SmackDown episode. This comes after Maryse attacked Nikki Bella on this week’s SmackDown, and The Miz tangled with Cena in the 10-man battle royal to determine a new #1 contender to the WWE Title. As noted, Cena is expected to team with Nikki against Miz and Maryse at WrestleMania 33.

Next week’s MizTV segment should be the official kickoff to that storyline. Next week’s SmackDown will also feature Luke Harper vs. AJ Styles with the winner facing WWE Champion Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania.

– As seen below, 1,574 fans on Twitter gave tonight’s WWE 205 Live episode a thumbs up with over 1600 votes: