Segment & More Announced For Impact, No DQ Match For Xplosion, GFW Live Events Video

– Above is a new GFW Xplosion US Exclusive match with Mahabali Shera taking on Marshe Rockett in a No DQ match.

– GFW has announced that Grado’s farewell to America will take place on this week’s Impact episode. They also announced that new tag team OVE (Ohio Versus Everything) will be in action. As noted, this week’s Impact will also feature the TV debut of Johnny Impact (John Morrison) and a Gauntlet for the Gold 20-man match to crown a new GFW World Heavyweight Champion. Eli Drake will start the match while Low Ki will come in at #20.

– GFW posted this video looking at their recent Impact live events on Long Island and Staten Island, their first in several years: