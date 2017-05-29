wwe-raw4

Segment On This Week’s WWE RAW Gets Heavily Criticized

On this week’s RAW, Alexa Bliss did a “This is your life” segment about Bayley’s life and brought out people from Bayley’s past. The segment got a largely negative reaction on social media which some calling it the worst RAW segment of 2017. WWE posted a video clip with the actors but ended up deleting it.

