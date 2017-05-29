Segment On This Week’s WWE RAW Gets Heavily Criticized
On this week’s RAW, Alexa Bliss did a “This is your life” segment about Bayley’s life and brought out people from Bayley’s past. The segment got a largely negative reaction on social media which some calling it the worst RAW segment of 2017. WWE posted a video clip with the actors but ended up deleting it.
Not even the great Alexa Bliss can save this disaster #Raw
— Jason Solomon (@solomonster) May 30, 2017
.@TheRock and @RealMickFoley #ThisIsYourLife was way better than @AlexaBliss_WWE @TheFansPodcast @nodqdotcom.#RAW pic.twitter.com/HDkAOkCWCF
— Thomas D Bradley (@ThomasDBradley) May 30, 2017
You can check out footage from the end of the segment below:
.@itsBayleyWWE might be ready to get EXTREME, but she is STILL one step behind The #GoddessOfWWE @AlexaBliss_WWE… #RAW pic.twitter.com/DJYOFNdrrE
— WWE (@WWE) May 30, 2017