Segment Set For Tuesday’s Episode Of SmackDown Live

By
Andrew Ravens
-

WWE SmackDown General Manager Paige has announced that a contract signing between WWE Champion AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura for their Last Man Standing Match at the upcoming Money in the Bank PPV event has been set for this week’s episode of SmackDown Live on the USA Network in Corpus Christi, TX at the American Bank Center.

