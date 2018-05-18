Segment Set For Tuesday’s WWE SmackDown Live

The Miz has announced that all three members of The New Day would be appearing on his talk show on Tuesday’s SmackDown Live in order to reveal which member would be competing in the upcoming men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

3 Members of The New Day, but only 1 enters #MITB. This Tuesday on #SDLive, find out on #MizTV which member will be joining MY match pic.twitter.com/5tE5K3iVSO — The Miz (@mikethemiz) May 18, 2018

WWE holds next week’s show in Worcester, MA at the DCU Center. WWE has already announced that Samoa Joe will battle Big Cass in a MITB qualifying match while Lana will face Billie Kay in a MITB qualifying match.