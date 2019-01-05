Seth Rollins Added To WWE Royal Rumble Match, John Cena, Asuka Poll

— Thirty male Superstars from Raw and SmackDown LIVE will fight for a title match opportunity when the 2019 Men’s Royal Rumble Match takes place on Sunday, January 27. The winner of the massive melee will go on to challenge for either the Universal Championship or WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35.

At last night’s Raw live event in Columbus, Georgia, Raw Superstar Seth Rollins announced his entry into the Men’s Royal Rumble Match.

Rollins mentioned that he’s been WWE Champion twice and he’s ready to begin the process of getting a world title around his waist again.

Felt it tonight, man. Sick of waiting around for things to change. All this “fresh start” garbage is passé. It’s on us to make this place what we want. And it starts with me. #takingitback I want the whole world to know I’m coming for it all. https://t.co/qwQHvjgcnK — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) January 5, 2019

The other confirmed entrants are Finn Balor (who announced his entry in a backstage video at the same show), Drew McIntyre, Kofi Kingston, Big E, Xavier Woods, and R-Truth (who earned the coveted No. 30 spot by winning WWE Mixed Match Challenge with Carmella.)

— The latest edition of WWE Top 10 counts down John Cena’s 10 most exciting returns.

— WWE.com has a poll asking fans who should be next to challenge Asuka for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. The current poll results are Becky Lynch (60%), Carmella (24%), and Charlotte Flair (16%).