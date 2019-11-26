Seth Rollins Addresses CM Punk Chants On WWE RAW

During the “town hall meeting” segment which opened this week’s WWE RAW, the crowd chanted CM Punk at Seth Rollins and here was Rollins’ response:

“Hey, guys, I tried to get him here, I’m sorry. He wants to sit at a desk in L.A. talking about change. But this isn’t about him.”

The segment ended with the RAW roster walking out on Seth Rollins except for Kevin Owens. Owens ended up giving Rollins a stunner.