Seth Rollins Addresses Critics Of His Relationship With Becky Lynch

In an interview with TampaBay.com, Seth Rollins talked about his real-life relationship with Becky Lynch and the criticism that they have gotten from fans:

“It’s great. We spend all of our time together anyway. So might as well add the on screen stuff to it as well,” Rollins said. “She’s awesome, she’s super talented, one of the first women to main event WrestleMania beating Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair this past year. I learn a lot from her being in the ring and watching her cut promos, she’s very inspiring as far as that’s concerned. Just from a performer’s perspective, I get a lot out being near her on screen and off screen I get a lot as well, so it works out in both places.”

“I think those critics might be a little jealous,” he said. “I think that’s where a lot of that stems from. I mean, if I’m a dude and I’m watching television, and I have a crush on Becky Lynch, I’m probably not going to be to fond of the guy who’s dating her either so I get that. We have such great chemistry I think it’s funny that people think we don’t. Either way it amuses me.”