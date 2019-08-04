Seth Rollins Addresses Intergender Wrestling

In an interview with The Daily Star, Seth Rollins addressed intergender wrestling:

“There are places for it. But this full on independent style women vs. men match where the women are chokeslamming the men? Our business is based in realism a little bit, so let’s do that as best we can. I think let’s live in a reality a little bit here, I am not saying women aren’t as good as men because that is not the case.”

“But there is a reason when you go to the Olympics there are men’s and women’s [sports], there is a reason you have men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s basketball. It is not they aren’t as talented, or they are not as good as athletes, but you just need to break it up. There are women out there who are incredible.”