Seth Rollins Addresses The Shield’s Final Match and Brock Lesnar Win

Seth Rollins recently did an interview with QCTimes.com. Here are the highlights:

The Shield vs. Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, and Baron Corbin this Sunday on the WWE Network at 9:30 Eastern time: “It just kind of just worked out, in an unfortunate way, obviously not something we ever wanted to say the final chapter. I always believed The Shield would live forever. Now we have this last weekend and it just happens to end up in Moline. It’s very poetic. It will be a cool experience to do in front of friends and family.”

Beating Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania 35: “Facing Brock Lesnar never came into my realm of possibility,” Rollins said. “I dreamed a lot of big dreams as a kid. But there are things that have happened I never would have even thought were possible — like being on the cover of a video game, being an action figure. It’s been pretty surreal.”

He continued, “I try to take everything in as it comes. It’s not very often you get 80,000 people on your side, facing one of the most decorated combat sports athletes, and having my friends and family there. It will definitely go down in history for me, as my legacy.”