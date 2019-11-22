Seth Rollins Calls Out CM Punk For A Match

In an interview with 101WKQX in Chicago, Seth Rollins called out CM Punk for a match. Here is what Rollins said:

“Say whatever you want, play it however you want, that’s what Punk always does, but at the end of the day if he wants to come on a show and run his mouth about me and a company that he has had no part of for five years, then of course I’m going to stand up for it. This is a place that has given me everything that I’ve ever wanted in my life, not only for me but has provided me a living for my family, for people that I love, that I care about and of course I’m going to have its back. I’m not going to sit here and let you push it around, push me around and act like you’re so cool. You couldn’t bust a cherry in a fruit fight, dude.”

“I want to make some money, so if CM Punk wants to talk all of the smack in the world, I’ve invited him a million times to come to my ring,” Rollins said, “to my domain on live television where you can’t hide behind anything, no desk in LA. Let’s do this thing, man. Let’s fight. Let’s fight it out like men.”