Seth Rollins Calls Out Reporter Over Backstage Meeting Story

Seth Rollins called out F4WOnline.com’s Dave Meltzer who has been at the forefront of news regarding WWE’s travel issues in Saudi Arabia. Meltzer had noted the following about the apparent backstage meeting prior to RAW:

“We don’t have details of what transpired at this time but these are some things we’ve been told. The company blamed talent speculation for causing a problem, the talent was told the flight issues were all mechanical and nothing more, and Seth Rollins attempted to do a rah-rah speech while telling people to keep things like this off social media in the future.”

Rollins responded to Meltzer’s report with the following tweet: