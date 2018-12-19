Seth Rollins Comments On Kenny Omega and Roman Reigns

Seth Rollins did an interview with Iridian Fierro of La Ley 107.9. Here are a couple of highlights:

Kenny Omega:

“Kenny and I worked in Ring of Honor for a short period of time together but that was another lifetime ago. It was probably 10 years ago. We never officially had a one-on-one match. The question was posed to me, ‘Who would you want to face outside the WWE?’and the obvious answer was Kenny Omega. That’s a guy that I’ve never faced one-on-one, and I’m all about testing myself. I think I’m the absolute best, and make no doubt about it, Kenny Omega is also one of the best in the world.”

Roman Reigns:

“I stay in touch with Roman. I talk to him once a week just to see how he’s doing. Mostly it’s about that. At the end of the day he doesn’t want to worry about work, he doesn’t want to deal with that headache right now, so it’s about seeing how he’s doing and his recovery right now. It’s nice to hear from him, and once in a while he’ll have a question about how things are going [with RAW], but it’s mostly just two friends catching up together.”