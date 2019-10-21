Seth Rollins Comments On Possible Match With Kenny Omega

At the recent Fandemic Tour convention, Seth Rollins commented on possibly facing Kenny Omega in a match:
“When Kenny is done playing in the minor leagues over there, Kenny came come and work at the absolute top professional wrestling company in the world in front of the most people and make the most money and have the biggest matches which is with me at Wrestlemania.”
