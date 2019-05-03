Seth Rollins Comments On Why Dean Ambrose Left WWE

In an interview with TalkSport.com, Seth Rollins commented on why he thinks Dean Ambrose left WWE:

“Oh god, so tough to say!,” Rollins said. “You know, he’s really someone that keeps his cards close to the vest and even at the back end when I was trying to pry into what he was getting himself into after this, I think the cool thing was he didn’t even really know. He didn’t really have any big plans. For him, he just wanted the freedom to make his own decisions for the first time in the last eight or nine years. It will be cool to see where he ends up or where he takes his talents whether that be to another wrestling promotion or somewhere else in the entertainment field, or, you know, maybe he just wants to sit at home play with his dogs, be with his wife and have a family – who knows?”

“I’m excited as a friend just to see what he’s going to get himself into because he’s one of the most talented dudes I’ve ever come across and he’s got a lot to offer, so I can’t even begin to speculate.”