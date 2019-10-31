Seth Rollins Comments On WWE Fans Being ‘Fickle’

During an appearance on the After The Bell podcast, Seth Rollins commented on getting booed by fans in recent weeks:

“You know you said ‘internet darling’ and the funny thing is you said it goes back to Tyler Black, but shoot, you could go back six months. You could go back a year ago from Hell In A Cell, you know what I mean. I was everybody’s favorite.”

“Those are the same people who are panning Hell In A Cell and talking about how Seth Rollins is not cool were the same people who were clamoring for me to be the guy to take down Brock Lesnar going into WrestleMania.”

“I don’t know what changed except for the fact that I became the person that they wanted me to be and then they hated me for it. So you know, it’s a very fickle audience. It is what it is.”

“To answer your question directly it feels awful. It is not a good feeling to go out there and put your body on the line — and not just at Hell In A Cell, every single night for the past however many years I’ve been doing it.”

“I go out and compete at an extremely high level and dare I say that I’m one of the very best at my job and I do what I have to do when I have to do it and look, it’s not always pretty, but you go out there and you do your job and you do it well. People don’t like it, and it is what it is, but it hurts your feelings.”

“You’re a human being. You go out there and work hard and it’s fine. You can have your opinion on it, but it’s a tough pill to swallow sometimes.”