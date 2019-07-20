Seth Rollins Critical Of The WWE Wild Card Rule

Seth Rollins recently did an interview with Newsweek.com. Here are the highlights.

The Wild Card rule has been a constant thread on RAW and SmackDown the last few weeks. You’ve been able to face some opponents like Daniel Bryan and Kofi Kingston because of it. Do you look forward to having those types of match ups?

“Maybe? The Wild Card really muddled things up, to be honest with you. Now you’re seeing those guys every single week. It used to feel special when I see the New Day but now they’re eating pancakes backstage every chance they get on Monday and I’m not a fan of that. But no, it’s great that there’s so much talent across both brands. I think once you see the move to Fox it’s really going to tighten down as far as best Wild Card options and stuff like. It’s really cool to see things come together now and get these cool match ups you might not get in October or November.”

Is there a reason you haven’t shown up on SmackDown?

“RAW is my gig, man. SmackDown is fine, they have two hours. There are people on that show that need TV time. They have so many guys backstage that are starving to get the opportunity right now or they’re just sliding in on backstage vignettes or what have you. I’m not going to go over on their and take over segments every single week. They don’t need it they have a wealth of talent over there. Besides, I don’t want to deal with Shane McMahon more than I have to.”