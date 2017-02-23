Seth Rollins’ Cryptic Messages To Triple H, WWE Star Working With NHL Team, RVD Presenting Award

– Cathy Kelley looks at Seth Rollins sending cryptic Instagram messages to Triple H in this new video from WWE Digital:

– Former WWE Champion Rob Van Dam has been announced as a special presenter for the Best of 2016 Edibles List Awards, hosted by Edibles Magazine. The ceremony will be a “420 cannabis infused consumption event” on February 26th at Casa Vertigo in Los Angeles. More details can be found at EdiblesAwards.com.

– Injured WWE Superstar Darren Young is acting as the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Bud Light Social Captain for tonight’s NHL game against the Calgary Flames. Tonight is Pride Night for the Lightning. Below is a photo of Young on the ice and a video from the suite he’s in: