Seth Rollins Debuts New Finishing Move (Video), What Happened After SmackDown and 205 Live, Bobby Roode

Published On 04/13/2017 | By PWMania.com Staff | News

– After Raw this past Monday night, Seth Rollins teamed with Chris Jericho to face United States Champion Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe. Rollins used a jumping knee finisher on Owens to win the match.

You can watch the move in the video below at the 1:15 mark.

– Following SmackDown LIVE and WWE 205 Live Tuesday night in Boston, Massachusetts, Shinsuke Nakamura beat Dolph Ziggler in a dark match.

– In this video, Bobby Roode reveals how you can get ringside seats for NXT TakeOver: New Orleans next April during WrestleMania 34.

